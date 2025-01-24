REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.70 and last traded at $35.42, with a volume of 532 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.58.

Several research firms have commented on REVG. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of REV Group from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of REV Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of REV Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, REV Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This is an increase from REV Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is 5.35%.

In other news, CAO Joseph Ladue sold 4,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.21, for a total value of $146,007.93. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,442 shares in the company, valued at $658,436.82. This represents a 18.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REVG. FMR LLC increased its position in REV Group by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,173,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504,568 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in REV Group by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 460,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,689,000 after acquiring an additional 29,400 shares in the last quarter. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in REV Group in the third quarter worth approximately $6,334,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of REV Group by 151.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 30,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of REV Group by 355.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 89,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 69,946 shares in the last quarter.

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

