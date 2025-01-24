RFG Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,300,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320,593 shares during the period. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF accounts for about 7.2% of RFG Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. RFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 3.42% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $254,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 31.1% in the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000.

Shares of PRF stock opened at $42.12 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $35.31 and a 1 year high of $43.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.44 and a 200 day moving average of $40.43.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

