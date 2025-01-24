RFG Advisory LLC Has $14.11 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,791 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $14,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Motive Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 66,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,889,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Services bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $828,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 55,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,880,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QUAL opened at $184.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.98.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.