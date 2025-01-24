RFG Advisory LLC Increases Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 80,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,851 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $8,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,855,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $744,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,907 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,627,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,371,734,000 after purchasing an additional 723,492 shares during the period. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 373.8% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 885,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,225,000 after purchasing an additional 698,834 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,582,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $823,733,000 after buying an additional 585,598 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,453,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $106.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.46. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $105.00 and a 1 year high of $108.81.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

