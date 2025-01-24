RFG Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

RFG Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 488,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,660 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC owned about 0.13% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $5,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PGX. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 960,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,097,000 after buying an additional 23,600 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 191,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,270 shares during the last quarter. Arkos Global Advisors lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkos Global Advisors now owns 657,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,590,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 34.1% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 131,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 33,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 56,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PGX opened at $11.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.94. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $11.23 and a 1 year high of $12.54.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

