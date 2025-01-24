RFG Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 268,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $24,842,000. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 0.7% of RFG Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. RFG Advisory LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $297,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $603,000. AlTi Global Inc. bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $503,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,330,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,060,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of IEF opened at $92.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.23. The stock has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.02 and a 1 year high of $99.18.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.3075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $3.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

