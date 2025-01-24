Ricardo (LON:RCDO) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Ricardo plc (LON:RCDO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 382 ($4.72) and last traded at GBX 382 ($4.72), with a volume of 45522 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 388 ($4.79).
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RCDO shares. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Ricardo in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 730 ($9.02) price target on shares of Ricardo in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.
Ricardo plc is a global strategic, environmental, and engineering consulting company, listed on the London Stock Exchange. With over 100 years of engineering excellence and close to 3,000 employees in more than 20 countries, we provide exceptional levels of expertise in delivering innovative cross-sector sustainable outcomes to support energy transition and scarce resources, environmental services together with safe and smart mobility.
