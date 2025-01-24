Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Purchased by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,383 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 70.9% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rio Tinto Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $61.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.97 and a 200-day moving average of $63.42. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $57.85 and a one year high of $74.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $77.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

