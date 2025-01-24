Riverbridge Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 61.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 119,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,664,000 after buying an additional 4,389 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 46,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 341.6% in the 4th quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 13,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 10,363 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 218,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,316,000 after purchasing an additional 17,711 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $302.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $453.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $239.86 and a 1 year high of $302.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $295.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

