Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CAO Sells $382,135.00 in Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 5,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $382,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 75,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,909,320. The trade was a 7.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Amy Marie Rawlings also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 22nd, Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,601 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total transaction of $177,601.32.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Amy Marie Rawlings sold 6,054 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total transaction of $311,357.22.

On Monday, November 4th, Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,186 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $115,639.40.

Roblox Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:RBLX opened at $67.12 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $29.55 and a 52 week high of $67.32. The stock has a market cap of $40.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.93 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $919.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 986.36% and a negative net margin of 30.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Roblox from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Roblox from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Roblox from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Roblox currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roblox

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Roblox by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 5.0% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

