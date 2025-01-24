Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH) Trading Down 8% – Here’s What Happened

Rockhopper Exploration plc (LON:RKH – Get Free Report) dropped 8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 35 ($0.43) and last traded at GBX 35.70 ($0.44). Approximately 6,318,684 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 6,804,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38.80 ($0.48).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 37 ($0.46) price target on shares of Rockhopper Exploration in a research report on Thursday, September 26th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 24.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 17.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of £228.22 million, a P/E ratio of 1,785.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.87.

Rockhopper Exploration plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration, appraisal, and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region. The company holds 35% working interest in the PL003a, PL003b, PL004a, PL004b, PL004c, PL005, PL032, PL033 production licenses in North Falkland Basin.

