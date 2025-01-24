Rodgers & Associates LTD Buys 29,413 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Rodgers & Associates LTD lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 341,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,413 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for 1.4% of Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Rodgers & Associates LTD owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $11,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $282,000. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,135,000. Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 34.1% during the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 103,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after buying an additional 26,296 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 38.7% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 565,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,842,000 after buying an additional 157,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDW opened at $35.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.79. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $33.11 and a 12-month high of $38.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

