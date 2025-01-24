Rodgers & Associates LTD Has $3.43 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Rodgers & Associates LTD raised its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD owned about 0.11% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $3,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYR. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 146.0% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 159.4% in the third quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

IYR opened at $94.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.20. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.98. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $81.25 and a 12-month high of $104.04.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

