Rodgers & Associates LTD Trims Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Rodgers & Associates LTD lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,929 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Rodgers & Associates LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $17,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,682,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,637,000 after buying an additional 255,991 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,475,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,775,000 after acquiring an additional 22,565 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,363,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,575,000 after acquiring an additional 467,356 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,329,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,274,000 after purchasing an additional 134,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,817,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,595,000 after purchasing an additional 15,623 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $106.79 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $77.20 and a 12 month high of $106.65. The stock has a market cap of $55.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.39 and its 200 day moving average is $96.91.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

