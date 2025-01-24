Roth Mkm Lowers Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Price Target to $85.00

Brunswick (NYSE:BCGet Free Report) had its target price reduced by Roth Mkm from $91.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BC. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.77.

Brunswick Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE BC traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.66. 200,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,575. Brunswick has a 12-month low of $62.64 and a 12-month high of $96.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.54.

Insider Transactions at Brunswick

In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.19, for a total transaction of $29,349.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,225.83. This trade represents a 1.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 23,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $1,911,562.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,142,760.68. The trade was a 8.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brunswick

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Brunswick during the fourth quarter valued at $368,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 221,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,087,000 after acquiring an additional 15,602 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 6,922 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 240,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,128,000 after acquiring an additional 77,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,487,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,705,000 after acquiring an additional 102,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

