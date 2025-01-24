Rotork’s (ROR) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Rotork (LON:RORFree Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 390 ($4.82) price target on the stock.

Rotork Trading Up 0.8 %

LON:ROR opened at GBX 342 ($4.22) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,442.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 320.61 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 326.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.21. Rotork has a 52 week low of GBX 297.40 ($3.67) and a 52 week high of GBX 363 ($4.48).

About Rotork

Rotork is a market-leading global provider of mission-critical intelligent flow control solutions for oil & gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical process and industrial applications. We help customers around the world to improve efficiency, reduce emissions, minimise their environmental impact and assure safety.

