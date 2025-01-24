RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RTX during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of RTX in the third quarter worth $41,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RTX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on RTX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of RTX from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Susquehanna cut their target price on RTX from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. TD Cowen raised RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised RTX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.27.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX opened at $126.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $168.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73. RTX Co. has a one year low of $88.70 and a one year high of $128.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.12.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $20.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.84 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.