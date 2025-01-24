Sanjit Biswas Sells 73,762 Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider Sanjit Biswas sold 73,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $3,472,714.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,915.48. This represents a 84.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Sanjit Biswas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 17th, Sanjit Biswas sold 72,077 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $3,344,372.80.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Sanjit Biswas sold 170,416 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total value of $7,719,844.80.

On Monday, January 13th, Sanjit Biswas sold 56,474 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $2,447,018.42.

On Friday, January 10th, Sanjit Biswas sold 81,163 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total value of $3,521,662.57.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Sanjit Biswas sold 85,063 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.84, for a total value of $3,729,161.92.

On Monday, January 6th, Sanjit Biswas sold 59,114 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $2,674,908.50.

On Thursday, December 26th, Sanjit Biswas sold 48,884 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $2,217,378.24.

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Sanjit Biswas sold 83,333 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $4,484,148.73.

On Monday, November 25th, Sanjit Biswas sold 75,594 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $4,224,948.66.

On Tuesday, November 19th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total value of $4,835,520.00.

Shares of NYSE IOT opened at $47.94 on Friday. Samsara Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.14 and a twelve month high of $57.51. The company has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.00 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Samsara by 4.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,164,000 after buying an additional 14,215 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Samsara by 46.4% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 56,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 17,819 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Samsara by 85.7% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Samsara by 9.3% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 38,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Samsara during the second quarter valued at about $8,625,000. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on Samsara from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Samsara from $49.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Samsara from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Samsara from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.29.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

