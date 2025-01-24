Sanjit Biswas Sells 73,762 Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider Sanjit Biswas sold 73,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $3,472,714.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,915.48. This represents a 84.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Sanjit Biswas also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 17th, Sanjit Biswas sold 72,077 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $3,344,372.80.
- On Wednesday, January 15th, Sanjit Biswas sold 170,416 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total value of $7,719,844.80.
- On Monday, January 13th, Sanjit Biswas sold 56,474 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $2,447,018.42.
- On Friday, January 10th, Sanjit Biswas sold 81,163 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total value of $3,521,662.57.
- On Wednesday, January 8th, Sanjit Biswas sold 85,063 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.84, for a total value of $3,729,161.92.
- On Monday, January 6th, Sanjit Biswas sold 59,114 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $2,674,908.50.
- On Thursday, December 26th, Sanjit Biswas sold 48,884 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $2,217,378.24.
- On Tuesday, December 3rd, Sanjit Biswas sold 83,333 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $4,484,148.73.
- On Monday, November 25th, Sanjit Biswas sold 75,594 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $4,224,948.66.
- On Tuesday, November 19th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total value of $4,835,520.00.
Samsara Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE IOT opened at $47.94 on Friday. Samsara Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.14 and a twelve month high of $57.51. The company has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.00 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.19.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on Samsara from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Samsara from $49.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Samsara from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Samsara from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.29.
Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.
