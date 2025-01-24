Sanjiv Das Sells 7,282 Shares of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) Stock

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) President Sanjiv Das sold 7,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total transaction of $64,445.70. Following the transaction, the president now owns 91,163 shares in the company, valued at $806,792.55. The trade was a 7.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sanjiv Das also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 2nd, Sanjiv Das sold 6,343 shares of Pagaya Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $63,239.71.

Pagaya Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:PGY opened at $9.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.50. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $8.20 and a one year high of $20.00. The firm has a market cap of $674.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 6.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pagaya Technologies

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pagaya Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Pagaya Technologies by 48.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Pagaya Technologies by 13.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $191,000. Institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

PGY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on Pagaya Technologies from $48.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Pagaya Technologies Company Profile

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

