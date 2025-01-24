Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) Shares Acquired by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Free Report) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,598 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Breakwater Investment Management increased its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust acquired a new position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the third quarter worth $200,000. Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the third quarter worth $206,000.

Get Schwab 1000 Index ETF alerts:

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

SCHK stock opened at $29.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.72. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a 12-month low of $23.33 and a 12-month high of $29.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Profile

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 1000 Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 1000 Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.