Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) is Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 205.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 437,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294,414 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC owned about 0.31% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $12,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bush Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bush Investment Group LLC now owns 128,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,667,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Denver PWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 204,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,553 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 70,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 7,626 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $29.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $24.54 and a 12 month high of $30.28.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.