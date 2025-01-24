Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Acquired by Hengehold Capital Management LLC

Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 99.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,435 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 489,456.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,653,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,650,000 after buying an additional 2,652,856 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,232,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073,546 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,092,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,123,000 after purchasing an additional 986,432 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,341,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,694,000 after buying an additional 663,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 225.6% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 705,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,346,000 after purchasing an additional 488,969 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $26.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $22.41 and a 52-week high of $28.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.85.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.