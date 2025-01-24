Scotiabank Increases Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target to $160.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $90.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Twilio from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Twilio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twilio presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.96.

Insider Activity

TWLO traded up $22.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $135.98. 17,467,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,267,216. Twilio has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $141.40. The firm has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06.

In related news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.58, for a total value of $1,230,525.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,823,806.18. This represents a 4.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 4,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $360,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,383,280. This trade represents a 3.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,527 shares of company stock worth $2,844,655 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twilio

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 5,200.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 205.4% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Twilio by 214.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Twilio in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

