SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
SeaChange International Price Performance
Shares of SEAC opened at $6.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.58 and a 200 day moving average of $6.52. SeaChange International has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $7.30.
About SeaChange International
