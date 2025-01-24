Secure Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO)

Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 66,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,000. Secure Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Oklo at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oklo during the third quarter valued at $19,753,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oklo during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,285,000. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oklo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,493,000. Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Oklo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,193,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oklo in the third quarter worth approximately $5,971,000. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oklo Trading Up 13.4 %

Shares of OKLO stock opened at $38.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.11. Oklo Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $40.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oklo

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Oklo news, Director Richard Kinzley purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.95 per share, with a total value of $99,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $99,750. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 230,569 shares of Oklo stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $4,982,596.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,543,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,056,066.85. The trade was a 1.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OKLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Oklo from $10.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wedbush started coverage on Oklo in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

About Oklo

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

