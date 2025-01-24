Secure Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 16,446 Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In related news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total value of $2,711,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 262,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,052,911.68. The trade was a 7.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.89.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $131.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.35. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.64 and a fifty-two week high of $134.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.65.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 61.70%.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.