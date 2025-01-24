Secure Asset Management LLC Has $3.56 Million Stake in Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI)

Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,010 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC owned 0.86% of Barings Corporate Investors worth $3,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Barings Corporate Investors by 40.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 85,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 24,595 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 1.7% in the third quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 49,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Barings Corporate Investors by 3.0% in the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 170,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Barings Corporate Investors during the third quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in Barings Corporate Investors by 426.7% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 72,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 58,994 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:MCI opened at $20.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.14 and a 200-day moving average of $19.31. Barings Corporate Investors has a 12 month low of $16.91 and a 12 month high of $21.61.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

