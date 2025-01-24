Secure Asset Management LLC Purchases 17,073 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,073 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up 0.9% of Secure Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $5,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $57.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.10. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.03 and a 12-month high of $60.82.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.1901 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

