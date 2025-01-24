Seneca House Advisors Has $7.06 Million Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Seneca House Advisors trimmed its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,525 shares during the period. ONEOK accounts for about 2.8% of Seneca House Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Seneca House Advisors’ holdings in ONEOK were worth $7,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Century Financial Group LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 27,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 250.3% in the 4th quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 14,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 10,684 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 3,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OKE shares. Mizuho upgraded ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $112.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.92.

NYSE:OKE opened at $104.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.28. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.05 and a 52-week high of $118.07.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 16.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 82.85%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

