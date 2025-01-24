Seros Financial LLC Invests $2.89 Million in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF)

Seros Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 67,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,000. Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs makes up about 2.6% of Seros Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Seros Financial LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUFF. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs in the 4th quarter worth about $167,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs during the second quarter worth $228,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs during the third quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 30.0% during the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the period.

Get Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs alerts:

Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Price Performance

BATS BUFF opened at $45.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $456.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.13 and its 200-day moving average is $44.21.

Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Profile

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BUFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of Innovators twelve monthly Power Buffer ETFs, which targets specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFF was launched on Oct 20, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.