SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 7,927 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,242 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,927 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $12,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CHKP shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.05.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $196.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $184.82 and a 200-day moving average of $186.21. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $145.75 and a one year high of $210.70. The stock has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.63.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.25. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The company had revenue of $635.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.96 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

