SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 1,444,491 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) by 5,648.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,470,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,444,491 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.42% of JetBlue Airways worth $11,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JBLU. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,513,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584,350 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 3rd quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,973,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JBLU opened at $7.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.18. JetBlue Airways Co. has a one year low of $4.49 and a one year high of $8.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.11 and its 200-day moving average is $6.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.84.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 9.17% and a negative return on equity of 8.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JBLU. StockNews.com upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $6.85 to $7.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Friday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.69.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

