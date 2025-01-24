SG Americas Securities LLC Has $16.24 Million Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 677.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119,645 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.06% of Cardinal Health worth $16,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 69.8% during the third quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the third quarter worth $47,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CAH opened at $129.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.15 and a 200-day moving average of $112.70. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.17 and a 52 week high of $129.68. The company has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.63.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 56.56% and a net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.5056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.30%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CAH. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $101.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. TD Cowen raised Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.29.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

