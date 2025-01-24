SG Americas Securities LLC Has $9.27 Million Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 379.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,272 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $9,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,074,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,125,000 after acquiring an additional 80,070 shares in the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 63,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 19,870 shares during the last quarter. Talbot Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,066,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 57.0% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $81.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $365.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.79. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $78.17 and a 1-year high of $148.15.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVO. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $156.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. UBS Group upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

