SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Stock Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,722 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 25,316 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.07% of AECOM worth $10,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in AECOM by 1.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AECOM by 1.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,459 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,830 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 3.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,949 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in AECOM by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,137 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACM opened at $108.43 on Friday. AECOM has a 1 year low of $82.23 and a 1 year high of $118.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.63, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.88.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The construction company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 18th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. AECOM’s payout ratio is presently 35.14%.

In other AECOM news, CFO Gaurav Kapoor sold 42,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total transaction of $4,890,416.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,601,837.52. The trade was a 57.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ACM shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on AECOM from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of AECOM from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AECOM in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AECOM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.25.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

