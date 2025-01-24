Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $117.00 and last traded at $116.34, with a volume of 1618255 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $114.24.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FOUR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Shift4 Payments from $106.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Shift4 Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.90.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 63.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.93 and its 200-day moving average is $90.49.

In other news, insider James J. Whalen sold 1,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.07, for a total value of $147,764.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,748,585.23. This trade represents a 3.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jordan Frankel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total transaction of $495,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 222,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,991,309.12. This represents a 2.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,462 shares of company stock valued at $1,211,364. Corporate insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the second quarter worth about $1,378,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,021,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 849,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,315,000 after acquiring an additional 221,881 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 7,631 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 52,033.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

