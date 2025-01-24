Shilanski & Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. FCG Investment Co boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. FCG Investment Co now owns 12,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in NRG Energy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 6,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in NRG Energy by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 35,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after buying an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 3,329 shares during the period. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NRG Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NRG stock opened at $110.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.10. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $51.26 and a one year high of $115.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.23. The company has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.15.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently 40.95%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NRG. Citigroup upped their price objective on NRG Energy from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI raised shares of NRG Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.43.

Insider Transactions at NRG Energy

In related news, CFO Bruce Chung sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total transaction of $1,952,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,780,794.02. This trade represents a 22.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert J. Gaudette sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $5,484,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 64,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,891,191.68. The trade was a 48.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Featured Articles

