Shilanski & Associates Inc. Grows Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 215,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF makes up 3.3% of Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Shilanski & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $10,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 160,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,760,000 after acquiring an additional 6,623 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 44,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 15,759 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 7,963 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 800.6% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 15,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:SPHD opened at $48.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.64. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $40.84 and a 1 year high of $51.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.28 and a 200-day moving average of $49.01.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.