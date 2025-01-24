Shilanski & Associates Inc. Lowers Stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,189 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 858 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SMFG. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 29.2% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 9,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 11.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group stock opened at $14.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.60. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SMFG

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.