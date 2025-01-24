Shilanski & Associates Inc. Sells 2,262 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. lessened its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,262 shares during the quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 231,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 63,900 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 7.8% during the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 64,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 7,795 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 21.2% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 49.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 159,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 52,915 shares in the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of MUFG opened at $12.23 on Friday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $12.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $147.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

