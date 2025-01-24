Shilanski & Associates Inc. Sells 504 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. cut its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,149 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $2,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Neumann Capital Management LLC grew its position in Target by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 13,930 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Target by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,215 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Target by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Hedges Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 13,663 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Target Price Performance

Shares of TGT opened at $137.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.16. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $120.21 and a twelve month high of $181.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.98 and a 200 day moving average of $144.94.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.45). Target had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 31.11%. The business had revenue of $25.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Target’s payout ratio is 47.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Target from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Daiwa America cut shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Target from $156.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Target from $157.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.57.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

