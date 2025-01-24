Shrub (SHRUB) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3.59 Million

Shrub (SHRUB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. Shrub has a total market cap of $18.27 million and $3.59 million worth of Shrub was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Shrub has traded down 49.3% against the dollar. One Shrub token can now be bought for about $0.0194 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Shrub alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105,076.08 or 0.99780853 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $104,467.95 or 0.99203369 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Shrub

Shrub’s launch date was June 22nd, 2024. Shrub’s total supply is 950,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 942,181,551 tokens. Shrub’s official website is shrub.io. Shrub’s official Twitter account is @shrubeth_cto.

Shrub Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shrub (SHRUB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Shrub has a current supply of 950,000,000 with 942,181,551 in circulation. The last known price of Shrub is 0.02056099 USD and is down -3.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $3,641,839.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://shrub.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shrub directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shrub should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shrub using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shrub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shrub and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.