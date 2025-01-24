Silver Lake Advisory LLC Purchases 56 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 508.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 16,673 shares during the period. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth $1,416,000. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG stock opened at $202.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $172.30 and a 52-week high of $205.20.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.