Silver Lake Advisory LLC Sells 1,775 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Groupama Asset Managment increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 83.2% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 9,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its holdings in Eaton by 321.7% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 97 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the third quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on ETN. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $320.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Eaton from $440.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Eaton from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Eaton in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $431.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.89.

Insider Activity

In other Eaton news, Director Gregory R. Page sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.30, for a total value of $1,341,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,241,796.60. The trade was a 7.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 1,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.58, for a total value of $534,554.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,811,696. The trade was a 4.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,981 shares of company stock valued at $27,660,117. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton Stock Performance

Eaton stock opened at $369.58 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $241.45 and a 1-year high of $379.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $353.61 and its 200 day moving average is $330.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 15.32%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

