Silver Lake Advisory LLC Sells 2,357 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,486 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,357 shares during the quarter. Regions Financial comprises approximately 2.3% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $5,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 16.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,485,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,306,813,000 after acquiring an additional 7,791,399 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 575.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,705,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,956 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,625,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,706 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,786,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $648,269,000 after buying an additional 816,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,589,000. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RF stock opened at $24.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.49. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.42 and a fifty-two week high of $27.96.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 20.20%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1,857,300 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RF has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $24.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

