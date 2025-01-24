Simon Quick Advisors LLC Acquires 1,573 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 34.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROL. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its position in Rollins by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 9,397,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $465,503,000 after buying an additional 1,154,722 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rollins in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,225,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Rollins during the third quarter valued at $28,980,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Rollins by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,280,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,323,000 after purchasing an additional 420,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 721,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,491,000 after acquiring an additional 186,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $48.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a PE ratio of 50.62 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.41 and a 52 week high of $52.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.92.

Rollins Announces Dividend

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $916.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.15 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 38.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ROL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Rollins from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Rollins in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Timothy Curtis Rollins sold 14,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total value of $735,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,195,794.32. This represents a 10.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

