Simon Quick Advisors LLC Acquires 570 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 37.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $834,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 153.2% during the third quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 17,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 10,644 shares during the last quarter. TTP Investments Inc. lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 42.0% during the third quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 34,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,796,000 after purchasing an additional 10,147 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $174.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $57.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.75. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.15 and a 1-year high of $186.00.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($1.54). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 76.21% and a net margin of 43.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.05. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPG. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $179.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com cut Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 465 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $168.59 per share, for a total transaction of $78,394.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,427,384.21. This represents a 0.84 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

