Simon Quick Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,943,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,175,000 after purchasing an additional 138,685 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 17.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,968,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,557,000 after acquiring an additional 438,423 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,653,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,873,000 after acquiring an additional 26,299 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,297,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,862,000 after acquiring an additional 36,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in McKesson by 55.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,189,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,048,000 after purchasing an additional 425,875 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MCK shares. StockNews.com upgraded McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of McKesson from $713.00 to $677.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of McKesson from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $535.00 to $641.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $531.00 to $688.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $646.14.

McKesson Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE MCK opened at $597.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $593.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $561.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.52. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $464.42 and a 12-month high of $637.51.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $93.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.33 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 207.50% and a net margin of 0.77%. McKesson’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 32.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.79, for a total transaction of $331,645.41. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,890.56. This trade represents a 40.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

