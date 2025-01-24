Simon Quick Advisors LLC Buys 1,084 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 35.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,945,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $251,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,474 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,869,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,403,000 after purchasing an additional 769,202 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the third quarter worth $63,179,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 39.2% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,010,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $172,132,000 after buying an additional 565,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 9.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,096,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $501,219,000 after buying an additional 537,418 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CP opened at $80.08 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $91.58. The company has a market cap of $74.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.71 and a 200-day moving average of $79.10.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 24.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CP shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.63.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

