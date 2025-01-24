Simon Quick Advisors LLC Increases Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Williams Companies by 50.4% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 752 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in Williams Companies in the second quarter worth $35,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Williams Companies Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of WMB stock opened at $59.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.65 and a 12-month high of $61.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.33 and its 200 day moving average is $50.12.
Williams Companies Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.17%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
WMB has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. CIBC upped their price target on Williams Companies from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CAO Mary A. Hausman sold 7,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total value of $447,641.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,805.40. This trade represents a 23.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Williams Companies
The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.
